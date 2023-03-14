Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
