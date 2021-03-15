 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

