Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.