Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

