Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
