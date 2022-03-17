Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
