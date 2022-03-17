Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.