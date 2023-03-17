Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Most l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…