Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.