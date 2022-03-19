Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for co…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in …