The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
