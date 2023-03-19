The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.