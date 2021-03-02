Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
