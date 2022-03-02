 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

