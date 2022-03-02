Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F.…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…