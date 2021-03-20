 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

