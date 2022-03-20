Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
