Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
