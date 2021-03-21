Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.