Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.