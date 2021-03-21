 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

