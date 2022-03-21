Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.