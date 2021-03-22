Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
