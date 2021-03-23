Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
