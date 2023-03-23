Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
