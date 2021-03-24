 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

