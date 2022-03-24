Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.