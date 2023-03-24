Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's…