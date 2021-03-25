Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.