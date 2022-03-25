Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
