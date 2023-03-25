Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.