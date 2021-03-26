 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

