Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

