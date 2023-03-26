Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
