Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.