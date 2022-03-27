The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …