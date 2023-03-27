Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …