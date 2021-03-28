Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.