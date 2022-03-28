 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

