Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
