Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.