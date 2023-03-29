Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.