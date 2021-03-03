Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.