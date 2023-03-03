Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.