Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 4:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Over the next 20 years, astronomical spring starts as early as March 19 at 7:20 p.m. and as late as March 20 at 4:25 p.m.