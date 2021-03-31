Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Wi…
