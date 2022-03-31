Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
