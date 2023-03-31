Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.