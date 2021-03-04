Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
