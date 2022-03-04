Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
