Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
