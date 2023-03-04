Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.