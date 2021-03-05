 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

