Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.