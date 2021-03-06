Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.