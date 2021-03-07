Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.