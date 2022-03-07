Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.