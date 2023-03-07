Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
